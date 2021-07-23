VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Heard

Friday, July 23, 2021

The Heard

Concert meets meditation tonight when the Re:Charge series kicks off in Orlando

Posted By on Fri, Jul 23, 2021 at 3:26 PM

PHOTO VIA CREATIVECITYPROJECT.COM
  • Photo via creativecityproject.com
It’s said that music can heal. Well, Re:Charge - a joint holistic event by Creative City Project and Timucua Arts Foundation - is explicitly leveraging that power. Beginning tonight and going through next weekend, the Re:Charge series is somewhere between a concert and meditation.

A big, empty space in the Colonial Promenade shopping center will be decked out in clouds and candles while an accomplished nine-player ensemble under the direction of Timucua Executive Director Chris Belt play a live 75-minute orchestral performance to heal your busted soul. Each attendee will be allotted their own personal space to lay in, just bring your own yoga mat, pillow or woobie. And wine – the king of all relaxing things – will be available for donation.
PHOTO VIA CREATIVECITYPROJECT.COM
  • Photo via creativecityproject.com
The program will feature a mix of contemporary and classical music by composers Anthony R. Green, Jordan Nobles, Ian Clarke, Katie Mess, J. S. Bach, Astor Piazzolla and Gerald Law II, along with collective improvisations. And the ensemble will star:



Chris Belt - music direction and guitar
Katie Mess - flute
Natalie Grata - clarinet
Beatriz Ramirez - oboe
Gerald Law II - percussion and electronics
Elizabeth A. Baker - electronics
Charles Edouard Glazer - violin/viola
Jean-Marie Glazer - cello and voice
Brandon Miller - bass

Each evening will have two performances, at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The event address is 4644 E. Colonial Drive, Suite 4308, Orlando, FL, 32803. And tickets are available here.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

