Concert meets meditation tonight when the Re:Charge series kicks off in Orlando

Photo via creativecityproject.com

It’s said that music can heal. Well, Re:Charge - a joint holistic event byand- is explicitly leveraging that power. Beginning tonight and going through next weekend, the Re:Charge series is somewhere between a concert and meditation.A big, empty space in the Colonial Promenade shopping center will be decked out in clouds and candles while an accomplished nine-player ensemble under the direction of Timucua Executive Directorplay a live 75-minute orchestral performance to heal your busted soul. Each attendee will be allotted their own personal space to lay in, just bring your own yoga mat, pillow or woobie. And wine – the king of all relaxing things – will be available for donation.The program will feature a mix of contemporary and classical music by composersandalong with collective improvisations. And the ensemble will star:Chris Belt - music direction and guitarKatie Mess - fluteNatalie Grata - clarinetBeatriz Ramirez - oboeGerald Law II - percussion and electronicsElizabeth A. Baker - electronicsCharles Edouard Glazer - violin/violaJean-Marie Glazer - cello and voiceBrandon Miller - bassEach evening will have two performances, at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The event address is 4644 E. Colonial Drive, Suite 4308, Orlando, FL, 32803. And tickets are available here.