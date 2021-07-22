VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Live Nation to offer $20 concert tickets next week and here are the discounted shows coming to Orlando

Posted By on Thu, Jul 22, 2021 at 1:23 PM

click image SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY LIVE NATION/YOUTUBE
  • Screen capture courtesy Live Nation/YouTube
Concert promoter Live Nation is celebrating the "return of live concerts" and touring (knocks on wood until knuckles bleed) with discounted tickets to a whole mess of upcoming shows by some big name artists, starting next week.

Starting Wednesday, July 28 at noon and going through Sunday, Aug. 1, tickets on select upcoming Live Nation shows in the Orlando area will be discounted down to $20 all-in through LN's website.



Some of the shows in the Orlando area part of this deal include:

3 Doors Down: Hard Rock Live, Friday, Oct. 15
AJR: Addition Financial Arena, Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Alejandro Sanz: Dr. Phillips Center, Thursday, Oct. 14
Brett Eldredge: Dr. Phillips Center, Thursday, Sept. 30
Chelsea Handler: Hard Rock Live, Friday, Oct. 29
Christian Nodal: Dr. Phillips Center, Friday, Nov. 12
Kane Brown: Amway Center, Friday, Dec. 3
Lil Baby: Amway Center, Friday, Aug. 13
New Found Glory, Simple Plan: House of Blues, Saturday, Oct. 16
Primus: Hard Rock Live, Monday, Aug. 30
Trevor Noah: Amway Center, Saturday, Oct. 9
Zoé: House of Blues, Tuesday, Sept. 7

More shows will be unveiled next Wednesday, July 28,. This promotion and attendant discount can be found through LiveNation's "Return to Live" web portal. It's a "while supplies last situation," so don't tarry.



