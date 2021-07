Gothic icons Clan of Xymox announce rescheduled Orlando show in March 2022

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Clan of Xymox

Gothic and darkwave godfathers Clan of Xymox have announced a rescheduled date for their very ill-starred 2020 Orlando date, and it's coming up next spring.The Clan, who haven't played Orlando in well over a decade, were originally set to play Orlando's the Abbey on March 20, 2020. Orlando Weekly even ran an interview with Xymox mainman Rodney Moorings, and anticipation was high.Then COVID-19 happened and Clan of Xymox's show was one of scores of cancelled gigs.The rescheduled date has just this week been confirmed, and it's Wednesday, March 16, 2022 . The lineup is the same, Clan of Xymox and touring support the Bellwether Syndicate with local support TBA. Tickets are available now through Eventbrite for $25–$30.