Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tests positive for coronavirus

click to enlarge Florida Attorney General Office via Wikimedia Commons

I received a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year and today tested positive for the virus. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and my family is in good health. As I continue to self-quarantine, I want to encourage Floridians to be vigilant about their health. — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) July 21, 2021

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has tested positive for coronavirus. The AG, who was vaccinated earlier this year, shared an update on her condition to Twitter."Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and my family is in good health," she wrote. "As I continue to self-quarantine, I want to encourage Floridians to be vigilant about their health."As a running dog of the DeSantis administration, Moody has been part of many of the state's fights against COVID-19 restrictions. Along with DeSantis, Moody is backing the ongoing fight against the CDC's conditional sailing order, which places strict limits on how cruise lines can return to operating. It's no Ted Nugent contracting coronavirus at an anti-mask rally, but it's close.