VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Tip Jar

Beat this ungodly heat with Orlando's best ice cream

Posted By on Thu, Jul 22, 2021 at 11:09 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA KELLY'S HOMEMADE ICE CREAM/ INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream/ Instagram

It's hot out today. Eggs cooking inside their shells hot. Benjamin Sisko in the box on that weird hippie cult planet hot. Mookie throwing a trash can through a pizzeria window hot. Yeah, and it's hot, too.

Temps are sitting pretty in the mid-90s today with forecasts calling for a heat index of 102 degrees. The 95-degree high is just two shy of the all-time daily record, set surprisingly long ago in 1908.



We can think of no better time for an ice cream break. So we've put together a quick reminder of our Best Ice Cream winners and runners-up in recent years.

Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream

The undisputed queen of the Orlando ice cream scene. Nobody is touching this rapidly expanding Orlando empire. It's won our Best of Orlando prize for Best Ice Cream for three years running. Locations near Hourglass Park, in Audubon Park and out in Oviedo make it hard to be too far from one of their shops.  



Jeremiah's Italian Ice

If Kelly's is the upstart ice, Jeremiah's is the deposed king. It's been four years since the omni-present frog took our top prize, but it's always lurking among the major vote-getters for best cold treats.



Twistee Treat

Ice cream doesn't need to be an ordeal, made from weird flavors and exotic toppings. For a classic soft-serve cone, served from an iconic giant cone, you can't go wrong with Twistee Treat.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, July 21-27: Shaq spins at the Vanguard; Medicare for All march; 3 new exhibits at Snap!
New on Netflix and Disney+ — ‘Bankrolled,’ ‘Sexy Beasts,’ ‘Behind the Attraction’ and another 13 shows
Drummer Gavin Harrison talks about hitting the road with prog rock legends King Crimson ahead of Orlando show
Things to do in Orlando, July 14-20: Jamz Camp, Travis Tritt, Ron Artis II, Bodybox
West Orlando’s Trap Hamilton breaks out with addictive R&B anthem ‘Trap or Die’
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man fashioned tourniquet from dog leash for cyclist bitten by alligator Read More

  2. COVID-19 positivity rate spikes in Orange County as cases are reported among children in Central Florida summer camps Read More

  3. Report: Disney could receive over half a billion dollars in tax breaks for Lake Nona project Read More

  4. Amazon Studios announces Florida lesbian reality show 'Tampa Baes' Read More

  5. Popular Orlando ghost kitchen Maguro Sushi opens brick-and-mortar restaurant selling Latin fusion sushi Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 21, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation