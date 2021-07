Beat this ungodly heat with Orlando's best ice cream

click to enlarge Photo via Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream/ Instagram

It's hot out today. Eggs cooking inside their shells hot. Benjamin Sisko in the box on that weird hippie cult planet hot. Mookie throwing a trash can through a pizzeria window hot. Yeah, and it's hot, too Temps are sitting pretty in the mid-90s today with forecasts calling for a heat index of 102 degrees . The 95-degree high is just two shy of the all-time daily record, set surprisingly long ago in 1908.We can think of no better time for an ice cream break. So we've put together a quick reminder of our Best Ice Cream winners and runners-up in recent years.The undisputed queen of the Orlando ice cream scene. Nobody is touching this rapidly expanding Orlando empire. It's won our Best of Orlando prize for Best Ice Cream for three years running. Locations near Hourglass Park, in Audubon Park and out in Oviedo make it hard to be too far from one of their shops.If Kelly's is the upstart ice, Jeremiah's is the deposed king. It's been four years since the omni-present frog took our top prize, but it's always lurking among the major vote-getters for best cold treats.Ice cream doesn't need to be an ordeal, made from weird flavors and exotic toppings. For a classic soft-serve cone, served from an iconic giant cone, you can't go wrong with Twistee Treat.