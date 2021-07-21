VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Tip Jar

Popular Orlando ghost kitchen Maguro Sushi opens brick-and-mortar restaurant selling Latin fusion sushi

Posted By on Wed, Jul 21, 2021 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA MAGURO SUSHI/INSTAGRAM
  • Image via Maguro Sushi/Instagram

As Winter Park adds fancy new digs that harken back to more traditional ways of eating sushi, Chef Jose Joubert Torres is blowing up all pre-conceived notions of rice rolls.

Torres' Maguro Sushi  was such a hit as a ghost kitchen that he's been able to move into a proper restaurant space. Maguro's unique take on sushi is built around its signature ingredient, maduros (or ripe plantains), a staple food in the Latin community.



The fusion of Latin and Asian cuisines is now available in-person at 1311 Florida Mall Avenue. This new location offers the option of dining in and lets Torres finally get to meet the hungry Orlandoans who crave his unique dishes.

Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, July 21-27: Shaq spins at the Vanguard; Medicare for All march; 3 new exhibits at Snap!
New on Netflix and Disney+ — ‘Bankrolled,’ ‘Sexy Beasts,’ ‘Behind the Attraction’ and another 13 shows
Drummer Gavin Harrison talks about hitting the road with prog rock legends King Crimson ahead of Orlando show
Things to do in Orlando, July 14-20: Jamz Camp, Travis Tritt, Ron Artis II, Bodybox
West Orlando’s Trap Hamilton breaks out with addictive R&B anthem ‘Trap or Die’
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Amazon Studios announces Florida lesbian reality show 'Tampa Baes' Read More

  2. Florida cyclist attacked, seriously injured by 9-foot alligator Read More

  3. Billboard reveals Jollibee in Orlando will be 'serving joy soon' Read More

  4. Florida rolls out new regulations around smokable medical marijuana Read More

  5. Orlando's Dovecote says landlord is evicting them for hosting events for Black, Hispanic people Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 21, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation