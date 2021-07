OG West Coast punks Circle Jerks announce Orlando show set for the waning days of 2021

click image Photo by Atiba Jefferson, courtesy Circle Jerks/Facebook

Circle Jerks

Who'd have thought we'd end 2021 with OG West Coast punks the Circle Jerks playing a show in Orlando on the same stage regularly graced by the Orlando Philharmonic?But here we are. A reunited and rejuvenated Circle Jerks have announced a tour to belatedly celebrate the 40th anniversary of debut album. And that eight-month tour will be touching down in Orlando in the rarefied atmosphere of the Plaza Live on Saturday, Dec. 18.The band's ranks currently includes classic lineup members Keith Morris, Greg Hutson and newer Zander Schloss and Joey Castillo.Touring support for the Orlando show comes from Municipal Waste and — pinch us — hardcore icons Negative Approach. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. through AXS and will run you $29.50-$49.50.