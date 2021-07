Lin-Manuel Miranda and J-Lo re-release collab Pulse tribute single to benefit Orlando's OnePulse Foundation

click image Photo courtesy Jennifer Lopez/Twitter

J-Lo and Miranda hard at work on the song in 2016

Jennifer Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda are re-releasing their 2016 collaborative single "Love Make the World Go Round" and proceeds will benefit the OnePulse Foundation, going towards the National Pulse Memorial and the Pulse Museum. J-Lo and Miranda broke the news during a Today Show interview on Tuesday. "It's the five year anniversary of the Pulse tragedy, so we figured on the anniversary to re-release the single which we really released out of a desire to do something in the face of this tragedy," said Miranda during the joint interview. Lopez and Miranda originally released the single in July of 2016 as a tribute to the lives lost in the Pulse nightclub massacre the month before."Love Make the World Go Round" is re-released as a digital single on all major online music and streaming platforms.