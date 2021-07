Arsenal, Inter Milan withdraw from Orlando-based Florida Cup for fear of COVID-19

click to enlarge

On Wednesday, Inter Milan became the second team to withdraw from the four-team exhibition Florida Cup. The Italian club shared that they would not be traveling to the US due to fears around the spread of the coronavirus "FC Internazionale Milano announce that they will not be travelling to the USA for the Florida Cup due to the current risks involved in international travel as a result of the spread of the pandemic, risks that have already caused Arsenal F.C. to withdraw from participation," a statement from the team explained.Inter's withdrawal from the preseason exhibition tournament came just a day after fellow competitors Arsenal pulled out. While Inter appeared concerned about the possibility of catching or spreading coronavirus, Arsenal dropped because several members of their team had already tested positive for COVID-19.The Florida Cup shared a statement on Twitter , noting their disappointment while saying they were looking forward to play between the two remaining teams: Everton and Millonarios."Though we regret Inter Milan's decision to withdraw from the Florida Cup today, we welcomed Everton to Orlando this afternoon, with Millonarios set to arrive tomorrow. Those clubs will meet as planned on Sunday, July 25, with the match beginning at 6 p.m. ET," they wrote.The organizers also shared that anyone who purchased tickets will automatically a refund for their ticket and be given the option to repurchase tickets to the remaining game. Both games were scheduled to take place at Orlando's Camping World Stadium.