YouTube star turned IRL pop star Clairo announces Orlando show in spring 2022

click image Photo courtesy Clairo/Facebook

Singer-songwriter Clairo announced the dates for her 2022 North American tour and Orlando made the cut as one of the final dates on the nearly three-month long trek.Clairo will be touring behind her newest album,kicking off the tour in February in Charlotte and eventually making her way southward to play the last dates in mid-April. The penultimate show of the tour is right here in Orlando at the Hard Rock Live on April 14, 2022, and there's only one other Florida date (Miami on April 13).Clairo is partnering with SafeTour and Calling All Crows on this tour to create a provide a safe and harassment-free concert experience. “Now that shows are starting to come back into our everyday lives, it’s important to prioritize everyone’s experience to the fullest,” Clairo stated in a press release. “I want the audience to know that there is someone who will listen and believe them at every show.”Clairo came to fame as a teen several years back when the videos she posted performing music went viral on YoutTube . Fast-forward to the present day and Clairo has just releasedon major label Republic Records, giving fans an early preview with a performance on thein June.Widowspeak are featured as the touring opener and tickets go on sale Friday, July 23, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster