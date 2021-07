Orlando's Mad Cow Theatre unveils lineup for 2021-22 season

click image Photo courtesy Mad Cow Theatre/Instagram

Mad Cow players giving it their all

Orlando's Mad Cow Theatre company this week released the production schedule for their upcoming 2021-2022, season and it's got some big names and some big surprises."Announcing our 2021-2022 Season, celebrating the passion of being alive. On behalf of the theatre and its artists, we extend an enthusiastic invitation to all those searching for connection and spirited entertainment. We have missed all of you so much!" read an ebullient post on Mad Cow's Facebook.Beginning in October, this will be Mad Cow's 24th season of treading the dramatic boards in Orlando, and a return to a full schedule of indoors, in-person performances at their theater complex in downtown Orlando.The season, intriguingly, kicks off with a children's musical,, segueing into a play about legendary boxer Jack Johnson () and the classic. Spring 2022 will see a production of raunchy, puppet-heavy crowd favoriteThe full schedule is below:Oct. 6-24: Nov. 17-Dec. 5Dec, 1-19Feb. 2-20, 2022March 16-April 3, 2022April 17-May 15, 2022June 22-July 10, 2022July 6-24, 2022Single tickets for the upcoming season's shows will be available starting July 27 through Mad Cow