Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Orlando's Mad Cow Theatre unveils lineup for 2021-22 season

Posted By on Tue, Jul 20, 2021 at 11:19 AM

click image Mad Cow players giving it their all - PHOTO COURTESY MAD COW THEATRE/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy Mad Cow Theatre/Instagram
  • Mad Cow players giving it their all
Orlando's Mad Cow Theatre company this week released the production schedule for their upcoming 2021-2022, season and it's got some big names and some big surprises.

"Announcing our 2021-2022 Season, celebrating the passion of being alive. On behalf of the theatre and its artists, we extend an enthusiastic invitation to all those searching for connection and spirited entertainment. We have missed all of you so much!" read an ebullient post on Mad Cow's Facebook.



Beginning in October, this will be Mad Cow's 24th season of treading the dramatic boards in Orlando, and a return to a full schedule of indoors, in-person performances at their theater complex in downtown Orlando.

The season, intriguingly, kicks off with a children's musical, A Year With Frog and Toad, segueing into a play about legendary boxer Jack Johnson (The Royale) and the classic Camelot. Spring 2022 will see a production of raunchy, puppet-heavy crowd favorite Avenue Q.

The full schedule is below:

A Year With Frog and Toad: Oct. 6-24
The Royale: Nov. 17-Dec. 5
Camelot: Dec, 1-19
See Rock City: Feb. 2-20, 2022
American Mariachi: March 16-April 3, 2022
Avenue Q: April 17-May 15, 2022
Indecent: June 22-July 10, 2022
Hurricane Diane: July 6-24, 2022

Single tickets for the upcoming season's shows will be available starting July 27 through Mad Cow.



