Orlando Science Center's latest exhibit is a load of shit

click to enlarge Image via Orlando Science Center/Facebook

We trust the science here at. But even we can admit that the Orlando Science Center's latest exhibit is making things too easy for chuds who think researchers are up to their elbows in shit to peddle.The newly opened " Poozeum " is exactly that, a display of fossilized poop from across the ages.OSC's prehistoric crap includes all different shapes and sizes of fossilized dung from as far back as 200 million years ago. Known as coprolites, the hardened poop is essential to understanding prehistoric animal diets.The OSC says the exhibition contains "some of the largest coprolites ever found" adding that "it's so much more than a crappy complement to our existing dinosaur fossil displays." The logo for the "Poozeum" exhibit boasts it's "#1 for fossilized #2."The center has over a dozen of poop specimens including the Guinness World Record holder of the largest fossilized excrement from a carnivore ever found. Admission to the exhibit is included in the price of a general admission ticket