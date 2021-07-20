VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The Gist

Orlando Science Center's latest exhibit is a load of shit

Posted By on Tue, Jul 20, 2021 at 1:18 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA ORLANDO SCIENCE CENTER/FACEBOOK
  • Image via Orlando Science Center/Facebook
We trust the science here at Orlando Weekly. But even we can admit that the Orlando Science Center's latest exhibit is making things too easy for chuds who think researchers are up to their elbows in shit to peddle.

The newly opened "Poozeum" is exactly that, a display of fossilized poop from across the ages.



OSC's prehistoric crap includes all different shapes and sizes of fossilized dung from as far back as 200 million years ago. Known as coprolites, the hardened poop is essential to understanding prehistoric animal diets.

The OSC says the exhibition contains "some of the largest coprolites ever found" adding that "it's so much more than a crappy complement to our existing dinosaur fossil displays." The logo for the "Poozeum" exhibit boasts it's "#1 for fossilized #2."

The center has over a dozen of poop specimens including the Guinness World Record holder of the largest fossilized excrement from a carnivore ever found. Admission to the exhibit is included in the price of a general admission ticket.

Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, July 14-20: Jamz Camp, Travis Tritt, Ron Artis II, Bodybox
West Orlando’s Trap Hamilton breaks out with addictive R&B anthem ‘Trap or Die’
Chicago Dog & Co. in Altamonte Springs comforts homesick Midwesterners with Vienna Beef franks and hot Italian beef
The Bridge brings plenty of swank to Winter Park, but the menu spans too wide
Orlando musician Tierney Tough pauses the Pauses, goes north and goes solo
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Billboard reveals Jollibee in Orlando will be 'serving joy soon' Read More

  2. Orlando's Dovecote says landlord is evicting them for hosting events for Black, Hispanic people Read More

  3. Drive-thru haunt Scream n' Stream will take over the Oviedo Mall just in time for Halloween Read More

  4. Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to fight to have cruise restrictions overturned (again) Read More

  5. Appeals court blocks ruling lifting CDC order on cruise ships Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation