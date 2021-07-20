Dump truck spills manure all over I-95, making for a crappy commute

click to enlarge Photo via Florida Highway Patrol

A dump truck spilled manure all over northbound I-95 on Tuesday.

Brevard County: Traffic alert Northbound I-95 @ MM 198. Crash involving a semi-truck and a dump truck. NB traffic being diverted off at Fisk Blvd. until lanes are open. Dump truck spilled cow manure on the roadway. pic.twitter.com/BwboK1ebn1 — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) July 20, 2021

In a state as car-dependent as Florida, many commutes to and from work can be crappy, but it would be hard to beat the scene on northbound I-95 in Brevard County on Tuesday morning. A crash between a semi-truck and a dump truck caused the latter to spill cow manure all over the road.The Florida Highway Patrol shared photos of the aftermath on social media and local authorities noted no one was injured in the crash. Police closed the road, presumably to finally figure out if deputies could tell the difference between shit and Shinola.