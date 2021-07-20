Amazon Studios announces Florida lesbian reality show 'Tampa Baes'

click to enlarge Photo via Amazon Prime/Twitter

Amazon Prime Video announced a new lesbian reality series called 'Tampa Baes.'

— as they make their way in Tampa Bay





navigate

Florida's LGBTQIA+ community,

friendship, love, professional and personal growth.





“With all eyes on these fun-loving women at this pivotal moment in their personal and professional lives, there’s not a challenge or hot-button issue they won’t tackle, even if it means getting real with each other,” the official synopsis reads.





If you're a fan ofor found yourself binge-watchinglast last year, get ready for Florida's very own unscripted lesbian reality show., the new docuseries from Amazon Studios set to premiere this fall, promises viewers an insight into the life of a group of young lesbian friends — and sometimes something more"Working on this show has been an incredible experience, and as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I'm thrilled this type of series can exist in the premium streaming space," said executive producer Melissa Bidwell in a press release.Press materials say the cast is made up of 12 women from diverse backgrounds, and the series will follow them as theyThe eight-episode series from 3 Ball Productions will premiere in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, India, Ireland and New Zealand this fall. The worldwide release will be announced at a later date.