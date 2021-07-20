VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Gist

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The Gist

Amazon Studios announces Florida lesbian reality show 'Tampa Baes'

Posted By on Tue, Jul 20, 2021 at 3:23 PM

click to enlarge Amazon Prime Video announced a new lesbian reality series called 'Tampa Baes.' - PHOTO VIA AMAZON PRIME/TWITTER
  • Photo via Amazon Prime/Twitter
  • Amazon Prime Video announced a new lesbian reality series called 'Tampa Baes.'
If you're a fan of The Bachelor or found yourself binge-watching Too Hot to Handle last last year, get ready for Florida's very own unscripted lesbian reality show.

Tampa Baes, the new docuseries from Amazon Studios set to premiere this fall, promises viewers an insight into the life of a group of young lesbian friends — and sometimes something more — as they make their way in Tampa Bay.   

"Working on this show has been an incredible experience, and as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I'm thrilled this type of series can exist in the premium streaming space," said executive producer Melissa Bidwell in a press release.



Press materials say the cast is made up of 12 women from diverse backgrounds, and the series will follow them as they navigate Florida's LGBTQIA+ community, friendship, love, professional and personal growth.

“With all eyes on these fun-loving women at this pivotal moment in their personal and professional lives, there’s not a challenge or hot-button issue they won’t tackle, even if it means getting real with each other,” the official synopsis reads.

The eight-episode series from 3 Ball Productions will premiere in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, India, Ireland and New Zealand this fall. The worldwide release will be announced at a later date.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

