Monday, July 19, 2021

The Killers set course for a big live return to Orlando in 2022

Posted By on Mon, Jul 19, 2021 at 8:05 PM

Rockers the Killers on Monday announced a 2022 North American tour that includes an Orlando appearance, and they'll have not one but two albums worth of new material to show off to the faithful.

The Killers tour kicks off in Vancouver in mid-August, finally hitting Orlando's Amway Center on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The only other Florida date is a Miami engagement the night before.



The band will be touring behind both 2020's Imploding the Mirage and the upcoming album Pressure Machine, due out in August. Pressure Machine, written during the pandemic shutdown, focuses in thematically on frontman Brandon Flowers' childhood hometown of Nephi.

"During COVID-19, it started to feel like we were all in the middle of nowhere." said Flowers in a press statement. "I discovered this grief that I hadn't dealt with, many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I've got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully, I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in."

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. And — damn — Smiths and Electronic guitarist Jonny Marr is the touring opener.



Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

