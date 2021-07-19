VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Monday, July 19, 2021

Orlando's Dovecote says landlord is evicting them for hosting events for Black, Hispanic people

Posted By on Mon, Jul 19, 2021 at 3:30 PM

click to enlarge Dovecote, the french-inspired restaurant, facing eviction by the end of the month due to an April 8 lawsuit is now claiming its landlord racially discriminated against in the eviction lawsuit. - VIA DOVECOTE RESTAURANT /
  • Via Dovecote Restaurant /
  • Dovecote, the french-inspired restaurant, facing eviction by the end of the month due to an April 8 lawsuit is now claiming its landlord racially discriminated against in the eviction lawsuit.

An Orlando restaurant facing eviction by the end of the month filed a lawsuit against its landlord for racial discrimination.

Dovecote, a French-inspired restaurant in downtown Orlando, filed a complaint against its landlord on July 12, requesting the city of Orlando Discrimination Review Board to ask both parties to mediate, according to the Orlando Business Journal.



Dovecote Robert Tazioli said the landlord SWVP filed a lawsuit on April 8 to evict the restaurant from the courtyard where it hosts events, claiming loud music, large crowd sizes, and constant damage to the property. Tazioli alleges that the property owner's did not have any issues with large events until the venue hosted events for people of color.

"I believe to this day our relationship got sideways because of the introduction of Black and Hispanic events," Tazioli told the Journal.

Benjamin Iseman, the lawyer representing the Dovecote, said the landlord refuses to mediate with the tenant or talk to him. A spokesperson for SWVP denied the allegations in a statement shared with the business-focused publication.  
The landlord said events "resulted in fighting ..., a woman urinating in the middle of the elevator, an event featuring animals that were allowed to defecate and urinate all over the outdoor courtyard space and even a guest pulling a firearm," according to court records. 
The eviction order against Dovecote may occur as soon as next week.

Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

