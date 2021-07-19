VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Monday, July 19, 2021

Billboard reveals Jollibee in Orlando will be 'serving joy soon'

Posted By on Mon, Jul 19, 2021 at 4:35 PM

click to enlarge Jollibee, the Filipino-fast food joint will open its first location in Orlando and fans are keeping an eye on it. - VIA JOLLIBEEUS/ FACEBOOK
  • Via Jollibeeus/ Facebook
  • Jollibee, the Filipino-fast food joint will open its first location in Orlando and fans are keeping an eye on it.
The Jollibee that Orlando has been waiting for might open sooner than later.

A fan page for the Filipino fast food chain with a cultish following shared a Facebook post showing a billboard promising the restaurant is getting close 
The franchise had announced its move to Chuan Lu Garden space at 11891 E. Colonial Drive near the UCF area earlier this year and hungry fans have kept an eye on the place since then.
Jollibee claims to be the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world on their website. The soon-to-be-open Jollibee on Colonial Drive would the first store in Orlando, but there are nearly 40 operating in the US.
 

