Friday, July 16, 2021

Windermere police officer arrested in connection with Jan. 6 riots at U.S. Capitol

Posted By on Fri, Jul 16, 2021 at 11:54 AM

click to enlarge Rioters clash with police trying to enter Capitol building through the front doors (Jan. 6, 2021) - PHOTO BY LEV RADIN
  • Photo by Lev Radin
  • Rioters clash with police trying to enter Capitol building through the front doors (Jan. 6, 2021)

A Windermere police officer was arrested for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. 51-year-old Kevin Tuck resigned from the Central Florida police department ahead of his arrest on Thursday.

Tuck was arrested along with his 26-year-old son Nathaniel. Both men were hit with a slew of charges related to entering the U.S. Capitol building illegally during the riot on January 6. The elder Tuck was informed on by fellow Windermere officials, who contacted the FBI back in January after one of Tuck's fellow officers expressed concerns, according to WESH



"We are disheartened by the arrest of Officer Kevin Tuck today by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for charges stemming out of January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol Building. The Windermere Police Department (WPD) has worked tirelessly over the past eight years to build a reputation of serving with Honor, Integrity and Service to our residents and this arrest doesn't reflect on the hard work of the men and women of the Windermere Police Department," the department shared in a statement to the television station. "It saddens all of us in the law enforcement community to see criminal charges brought forward of any misconduct involving a police officer."

Nathaniel Tuck, a former police officer at the Apopka PD, faces additionally charges for allegedly striking an officer who attempted to keep from going into the Capitol.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Harrington alleged that both men sent texts to their family about the ongoing riot while they were participating.

“We stormed the Capitol, fought the police,” Kevin Tuck reportedly wrote, per the Orlando Sentinel. “… We took the flag. It’s our flag.”

Both men were released from custody after agreeing to pre-trial conditions that barred them from possessing firearms.

Several residents of Central Florida have been arrested due to their alleged involvement with the riot, though Tuck is the first active police officer in the region to be charged. A high school teacher from Brevard County and a Proud Boys organizer from Ormond Beach have both been brought up on charges related to the unrest.



