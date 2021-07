RusTeak closes College Park location, moves into Thornton Park's Menagerie Eatery

click to enlarge Rob Bartlett, bartlettimage.com

RusTeak

College Park is down a restaurant after RusTeak announced a move across town. The New American eatery is moving into new digs in Thornton Park, taking over the current home of Menagerie Eatery & Bar.RusTeak announced their move on Facebook, thanking their fans for sticking with them over the last seven years "It has been an honor to serve the community of College Park for the last 7 years. The pandemic has weighed heavy on our community and staff. We must report to our community and patrons that RusTeak College Park is now closed," they wrote.The new location of the restaurant plans to open for brunch this weekend and return to dinner service next week. RusTeak's Ocoee location will be unaffected by the transition.