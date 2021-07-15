VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Bloggytown

Orange County Animal Services drops adoption fee to $5 through Friday

Posted By on Thu, Jul 15, 2021 at 5:03 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA OCAS
  • Photo via OCAS

Orange County Animal Services has been struggling with capacity issues for quite some time. To help move animals out of their strained shelter, the county animal service has dropped their adoption fee from $55 to just five bucks.

The flash sale was announced for a few days earlier this week. However, due to overwhelming demand, the shelter extended the sale through Friday.



"We've received hundreds of emails and social media requests in reference to our flash sale," the shelter wrote on Twitter. "We are happy to announce that we will be extending the sale for one more day! Tomorrow, Friday, July 16th, will be the last chance to adopt ANY ANIMAL for the low adoption fee of $5!"

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, July 14-20: Jamz Camp, Travis Tritt, Ron Artis II, Bodybox
Chicago Dog & Co. in Altamonte Springs comforts homesick Midwesterners with Vienna Beef franks and hot Italian beef
West Orlando’s Trap Hamilton breaks out with addictive R&B anthem ‘Trap or Die’
The Bridge brings plenty of swank to Winter Park, but the menu spans too wide
Orlando concert picks, July 7-13: Kaleigh Baker + Patrick Hagerman, Gruesome, Human, Orlando Girls Rock Camp 2021 showcase
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz will face congressional challenge from COVID-19 whistleblower Rebekah Jones Read More

  2. Walt Disney World announces a new discounted pass for Florida residents Read More

  3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis selling anti-COVID-19 lockdown koozies Read More

  4. Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration appeals block of Florida's social media deplatforming ban Read More

  5. Florida Board of Education approves new curriculum touting 'American exceptionalism' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation