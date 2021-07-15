Orange County Animal Services drops adoption fee to $5 through Friday

click to enlarge Photo via OCAS

"We've received hundreds of emails and social media requests in reference to our flash sale," the shelter wrote on Twitter. "We are happy to announce that we will be extending the sale for one more day! Tomorrow, Friday, July 16th, will be the last chance to adopt ANY ANIMAL for the low adoption fee of $5!"

Orange County Animal Services has been struggling with capacity issues for quite some time. To help move animals out of their strained shelter, the county animal service has dropped their adoption fee from $55 to just five bucks.The flash sale was announced for a few days earlier this week. However, due to overwhelming demand, the shelter extended the sale through Friday.