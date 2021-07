House music legend Todd Terry is coming to Orlando to make you move

click image Photo courtesy Todd Terry/Facebook

DJ/producer and house music legend Todd Terry is on the way to Orlando next week to headline the Discothèque club night. And it's sure to be a hot one.Terry, known affectionately as " Todd the God " for his outsized contributions to the dance music canon, is an early house music mover New York City in the 1980s and has kept dancefloors moving in the decades hence.Some of the more intriguing highlights of his long career include remixing "Stranger in Moscow" for Michael Jackson in 1996, releasing proto drum & bass albumon Astralwerks in 1999 and his crossover hit remix of Everything But the Girl's ubiquitous "Missing" in ’95.Supporting on the night are DJ Flashdrive, Mr. Mogembo and DJ Toddlove. Discothèque at Barbarella (formerly Independent Bar) goes down on Friday, July 23 9 p.m. Tickets are available through Eventrbite now.