VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 15, 2021

The Heard

House music legend Todd Terry is coming to Orlando to make you move

Posted By on Thu, Jul 15, 2021 at 11:17 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY TODD TERRY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Todd Terry/Facebook
DJ/producer and house music legend Todd Terry is on the way to Orlando next week to headline the Discothèque club night. And it's sure to be a hot one.

Terry, known affectionately as "Todd the God" for his outsized contributions to the dance music canon, is an early house music mover New York City in the 1980s and has kept dancefloors moving in the decades hence.



Some of the more intriguing highlights of his long career include remixing "Stranger in Moscow" for Michael Jackson in 1996, releasing proto drum & bass album Resolutions on Astralwerks in 1999 and his crossover hit remix of Everything But the Girl's ubiquitous "Missing" in ’95.

Supporting on the night are DJ Flashdrive, Mr. Mogembo and DJ Toddlove.

Discothèque at Barbarella (formerly Independent Bar) goes down on Friday, July 23 9 p.m. Tickets are available through Eventrbite now.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Chicago Dog & Co. in Altamonte Springs comforts homesick Midwesterners with Vienna Beef franks and hot Italian beef
West Orlando’s Trap Hamilton breaks out with addictive R&B anthem ‘Trap or Die’
The Bridge brings plenty of swank to Winter Park, but the menu spans too wide
Orlando musician Tierney Tough pauses the Pauses, goes north and goes solo
Things to do in Orlando, July 7-13: Bigfoot, Deadpool, Madball and ‘The Bodyguard’
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration appeals block of Florida's social media deplatforming ban Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis selling anti-COVID-19 lockdown koozies Read More

  3. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz will face congressional challenge from COVID-19 whistleblower Rebekah Jones Read More

  4. Walt Disney World announces a new discounted pass for Florida residents Read More

  5. Lake Rowena still unsafe for swimming, says city of Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation