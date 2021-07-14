Orange County hosting webinar about rental assistance program before eviction moratorium ends

Orange County is offering free online training sessions to local organizations, showing them how to apply to the county's rental assistance program so that they might teach tenants in need.
The training sessions and partnerships with local nonprofit organizations are meant to spread information to help residents apply before the CDC eviction memorandum expires on July 31. The sessions will be held on July 28 at 2 p.m.
“We are asking local nonprofits to help us reach those facing eviction,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. “I encourage all those that wish to be a part of the solution to participate in the virtual training session and engage with your clients to make sure they know resources are available.”
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which makes direct payments to landlords on behalf of tenants, has distributed $33.4 million in federal funds to assist renters since its start on March 1, 2021.
As of July 9, a total of 755 applications had been approved and $4 million were approved by the Comptroller's Office for distribution.
Tenants and landlords interested in the program and requirements can review more information on the Orange County website.
