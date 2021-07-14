VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Bloggytown

Orange County hosting webinar about rental assistance program before eviction moratorium ends

Posted By on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 2:37 PM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

Orange County is offering free online training sessions to local organizations, showing them how to apply to the county's rental assistance program so that they might teach tenants in need.

The training sessions and partnerships with local nonprofit organizations are meant to spread information to help residents apply before the CDC eviction memorandum expires on July 31. The sessions will be held on July 28 at 2 p.m.


click to enlarge VIA ORANGE COUNTY
  • Via Orange County

“We are asking local nonprofits to help us reach those facing eviction,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. “I encourage all those that wish to be a part of the solution to participate in the virtual training session and engage with your clients to make sure they know resources are available.”

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which makes direct payments to landlords on behalf of tenants, has distributed $33.4 million in federal funds to assist renters since its start on March 1, 2021.

As of July 9, a total of 755 applications had been approved and $4 million were approved by the Comptroller's Office for distribution.

Tenants and landlords interested in the program and requirements can review more information on the Orange County website.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Chicago Dog & Co. in Altamonte Springs comforts homesick Midwesterners with Vienna Beef franks and hot Italian beef
West Orlando’s Trap Hamilton breaks out with addictive R&B anthem ‘Trap or Die’
The Bridge brings plenty of swank to Winter Park, but the menu spans too wide
Orlando musician Tierney Tough pauses the Pauses, goes north and goes solo
Things to do in Orlando, July 7-13: Bigfoot, Deadpool, Madball and ‘The Bodyguard’
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis selling anti-COVID-19 lockdown koozies Read More

  2. Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration appeals block of Florida's social media deplatforming ban Read More

  3. Florida COVID-19 cases spike, positivity rate rises above 7 percent Read More

  4. Carnival will force unvaccinated passengers to carry travel insurance Read More

  5. Orlando's Aquatica named the best waterpark in the country Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation