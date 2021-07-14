Harry Styles shares rescheduled 'Love on Tour' dates, including October stop in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via Amway Center

Harry Styles will play the Amway Center in October.

LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows. As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority," Styles wrote. "Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible. Please notice that some dates have changed, and new shows have been added."

Harry Styles is delaying dates on his long-awaited "Love on Tour" again, but the jaunt still includes a show at the Amway Center.The tour was originally announced back in 2019 for the year that shall not be named and had to be pushed back in its entirety for reasons you likely expect. The new Orlando date will come on October 7 with opener Jenny Lewis.Styles shared the new dates on Instagram and teased new music in the near future.