Dr. Who's Billie Piper joins celebrity guest lineup for this summer's MegaCon in Orlando

Brit pop singer andstar Billie Piper was announced on Wednesday as the latest celebrity guest on the lineup of this summer's Megacon pop-culture convention in Orlando.To hardcoreheads, Piper is best known as Rose Tyler, traveling companion to Dr. Who's ninth incarnation, played by Christopher Eccleston — who, as luck would have it, will also be at Megacon this year.Since we last wrote about cast members fromjoining the Megacon guest roster, the lineup has been further augmented with Brent Spiner fromand John Barrowman from. But, unfortunately, the planned Hobbits reunion is now off.MegaCon happens on Aug. 12-15 at the usual location of the Orange County Convention Center. Tickets are on sale now.