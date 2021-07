Take a musical 'time out' with Re:Charge, courtesy of Orlando's Creative City Project and Timucua Arts

click image Photo courtesy Creative City Project/Facebook

Re:Charge

Creative City Project and Timucua Arts Foundation are bringing back their innovative Re:Charge collaboration this month, to give attendees a tuneful and mindful time-out from daily stressors.Taking 0ver the Colonial Promenade at 4644 E. Colonial Drive , over two weekends in July, Re:Charge allows attendees to unplug from their day to day and just relax and meditate, all while orchestral musicians play pieces that lean more on the ambient and atmospheric side.And because Creative City Project is a partner in this, the space — while stripped down — will also be augmented by subtle bits of aesthetic flair (prop clouds!) to create the necessary dreamlike effect.Re:Charge happens on July 23-25 and July 30-Aug. 1, and tickets are available from now through July 23.The ticket purchase buys you a bit of reserved floor-space, but you'll need to bring your own pillow, yoga mat or blanket.