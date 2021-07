Orlando's Aquatica named the best waterpark in the country

click to enlarge Via Aquatica Orlando/ Seaworld

SeaWorld's Aquatica is named as the best water park in the nation, a USA Today poll says.

Dolphin Plunge, a tunnel slide that passes through a pool where riders can see black and white Commerson's dolphins, and Loggerhead Lane, the park's lazy river,

draw 1.5 million visitors every year.







It comes as no surprise that the top destination for water slides and a fun splash is right here in Orlando. Seaworld's Aquatica claimed the title of the best water park in the country in's top ten of Best Outdoor Water Parks Aquatica's attractions such as theThe water park isn't willing to rest on its laurels, either. They just opened Riptide Race , the world's tallest dueling racer slide.The top ten was determined by votes, meaning Aquatica's ranking comes from guests' experience."We are honored to be recognized byreaders from all over the country who have visited the park and rank it as their favorite,” said the park Vice President Brad Gilmore in a press release.The list also featured Island H2O Live in Kissimmee in sixth place and Adventure Island in Tampa at eighth.