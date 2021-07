Orlando Magic signs Jamahl Mosley as new head coach

click image Photo courtesy Orlando Magic/Twitter

Jamahl Mosley

The Orlando Magic on Monday announced the signing of new head coach Jamahl Mosley from the Dallas Mavericks. Mosley will be heading southeast to the City Beautiful after seven seasons as assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks. Mosley is now the 15th head coach in the Magic's NBA run."Welcome to Orlando, Coach Mosley!" trumpeted the Orlando Magic's Twitter account earlier this afternoon. Later another tweet was posted lauding Mosley as a "communicator" and "teacher."This will be Mosley's first big shot at running his own team. He replaces previous head coach Steve Clifford, who left the team earlier this year.Reaction to Mosley's hiring as been resoundingly across the sports Twitterverse from both athletes and sports writers alike. ESPN commentator Bobby Marks said firmly, "The Magic got it right."Tune into Mosley's introductory press conference via the Orlando Magic's Facebook Live at 4:30 p.m. today.