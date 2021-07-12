VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Monday, July 12, 2021

Orlando Magic signs Jamahl Mosley as new head coach

Posted By on Mon, Jul 12, 2021 at 4:11 PM

click image Jamahl Mosley - PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO MAGIC/TWITTER
  • Photo courtesy Orlando Magic/Twitter
  • Jamahl Mosley
The Orlando Magic on Monday announced the signing of new head coach Jamahl Mosley from the Dallas Mavericks. Mosley will be heading southeast to the City Beautiful after seven seasons as assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks. Mosley is now the 15th head coach in the Magic's NBA run.

"Welcome to Orlando, Coach Mosley!" trumpeted the Orlando Magic's Twitter account earlier this afternoon. Later another tweet was posted lauding Mosley as a "communicator" and "teacher."
This will be Mosley's first big shot at running his own team. He replaces previous head coach Steve Clifford, who left the team earlier this year.



Reaction to Mosley's hiring as been resoundingly across the sports Twitterverse from both athletes and sports writers alike. ESPN commentator Bobby Marks said firmly, "The Magic got it right."

Tune into Mosley's introductory press conference via the Orlando Magic's Facebook Live at 4:30 p.m. today.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

