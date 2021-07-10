VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, July 10, 2021

The Heard

Orlando music syndicate the Grand Collab bring fresh, eclectic vibes to Mills 50 on Sunday

Posted By on Sat, Jul 10, 2021 at 10:29 AM

click to enlarge E-Turn - PHOTO COURTESY OF ARTIST
  • photo courtesy of artist
  • E-Turn
Between events and music releases, creative Orlando syndicate the Grand Collab have been in as high a gear lately as we’ve ever seen of them, and their latest production, Encore, is a fittingly grand one.

Kicking off at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, and going into the night at Mills 50 wine bar Grape & Grain, the outdoor live music showcase is a family affair featuring some of the group’s flagbearers like rapper Shinobi Stalin, new star Jazzy Soto (who'll be performing her exceptional debut EP, 21, that we told you about here) and the Collab’s DJ anchors Bonita and the Bear.



Giving the event extra cachet, though, are appearances by the Crossfade (an interesting joint between E-Turn and Leisure Chief) and host AMiAM. Guaranteed fresh, this one.

The event's free and you can lock in your spot with an RSVP here.
click to enlarge encore_-_july_11th_2021_banner_v1.1.jpg

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

The Bridge brings plenty of swank to Winter Park, but the menu spans too wide
Orlando musician Tierney Tough pauses the Pauses, goes north and goes solo
Things to do in Orlando, July 7-13: Bigfoot, Deadpool, Madball and ‘The Bodyguard’
Orlando concert picks, July 7-13: Kaleigh Baker + Patrick Hagerman, Gruesome, Human, Orlando Girls Rock Camp 2021 showcase
Kissimmee's Silver Spurs Rodeo has been kicking up dust for 77 years
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Daytona Beach Police Chief rips Rep. Mike Waltz for sharing condition of shot police officer Read More

  2. SeaWorld Orlando announces free beer this summer (yes, really) Read More

  3. Disney's massive I-Drive LED installation will feature 'Star Wars' and 'Toy Story' art Read More

  4. Video shows mass fish die-off from red tide in St. Petersburg Read More

  5. Florida's first snow park to reopen after tumultuous first year Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation