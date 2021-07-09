Video shows mass fish die-off from red tide in St. Petersburg

I shot this video of a massive fish kill at Waterside South in Coquina Key on Wednesday. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/tWpJMS473p— Josh Rojas (@JoshRojasBN9) July 8, 2021
Resident Sam Wong shot video of a 6 ft. goliath grouper that washed up near his Coquina Key backyard on Tuesday. Wong says two more goliaths were also dead. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/jPVdLPeIlL— Josh Rojas (@JoshRojasBN9) July 8, 2021
Out for a ride this morning on Coffeepot Bayou in St. Pete, and the smell from red tide is overwhelming. Be careful out there this weekend folks. pic.twitter.com/zy5614fNDl— Eunic Ortiz (@eunicortiz) July 1, 2021
Our @StPeteFL crews have collected more than 10,000 dead fish (6 tons) along our shorelines and waterways in the past week. This cleanup impacts our level of service in other areas, but we recognize the importance. As fish continue to wash up, we'll continue our efforts.— Dr. Kanika Tomalin (@StPeteTomalin) July 8, 2021
