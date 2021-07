Uncomfortable Brunch to screen Spike Lee's 'Bamboozled' at the Enzian on Sunday

click image Photo courtesy Enzian Theater/Facebook

Outré cinema purveyors Uncomfortable Brunch are hosting a screening of Spike Lee'sthis Sunday. So why don't you skip church and/or drag yourself out of bed to a midmorning of challenging film instead?, released in 2000, was Lee's experimental, satirical takedown of network television in the tale of a televised minstrel show, and though it may not have done well at the box office at the time of release, the film's reputation has only grown over the years. In 2020,lauded the film as "audacious, vibrant, unsurprisingly maligned but frequently brilliant."The screening is partially intended as a tribute to the late actor and comedian Paul Mooney , who appeared in the film.Orlando musician and DJ Nigel John (aka Kurt Rambus), pitching in on promotion, clued us in to this screening and had pointed feelings about the use of blackface in the film. “Blackface is the least offensive aspect of this film, what’s most offensive is that blackface and the minstrel show was popular entertainment," said John.Uncomfortable Brunch happens (this) Sunday, July 11 at noon at Maitland's Enzian Theater. Tickets forwill run you $9 and are still available from the Enzian