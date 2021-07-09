VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Heard

Friday, July 9, 2021

The Heard

Supergroup Generation Radio promise a night of hits at the Frontyard Festival in August

Posted By on Fri, Jul 9, 2021 at 9:00 AM

click image Generation Radio - PHOTO COURTESY GENERATION RADIO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Generation Radio/Facebook
  • Generation Radio
Supergroup Generation Radio — with members of Journey, Chicago and Rascal Flatts on board — are on their way to the Frontyard Festival later this summer, and they promise all the hits from the members' previous creative outlets.

Boasting Jay Demarcus of Rascal Flatts, Jason Scheff from Chicago and Dee Castronovo of Journey, the band have got decades of radio singles under their collective belts and are bringing that country and pop-rock pedigree to the Dr. Phillips Center's front lawn on Aug. 14.



Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, July 9 and can be purchased through the Dr. Phillips Center.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

