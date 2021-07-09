VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 9, 2021

The Gist

Seven endangered penguins died mysteriously at Florida Aquarium in Tampa

Posted By on Fri, Jul 9, 2021 at 9:56 AM

click to enlarge Seven endangered penguins died suddenly at the Florida Aquarium. - SCREENSHOT VIA FLORIDA AQUARIUM/FACEBOOK
  • Screenshot via Florida Aquarium/Facebook
  • Seven endangered penguins died suddenly at the Florida Aquarium.

Seven African penguins have reportedly died at the Florida Aquarium.

The deaths were confirmed by the aquarium on Thursday, and no cause of death was revealed.



"It is with heavy hearts that The Florida Aquarium announces the passing of seven of our African penguins. At this time the cause of death is unknown and under examination," the aquarium said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

The aquarium said initial necropsy results were inconclusive, but the facility's veterinary team is conducting further medical tests and evaluations to determine a possible cause

"The Aquarium’s remaining penguins are receiving around-the-clock observation and care, and we remain cautiously optimistic," officials said.

According to the aquarium’s website, there were 10 African penguins in residence as of August 2020. The aquarium’s web pages for the penguin exhibit and the penguin backstage pass page were reading “page not found” on Thursday. In March, the aquarium launched a fundraiser for its first-ever penguin exhibit, which it hoped to open this month.


The aquarium continued, "It’s never easy to communicate the loss of a species ambassador, especially one as iconic as our African penguins. The Florida Aquarium will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to understand this tragic course of events. Unfortunately, we may never know the cause of death."

African penguins have been on the endangered species list since 2010. The aquarium has been home to this particular colony of African penguins since 2006, and used the animals for numerous videos and promotional material.

This is now the second recent mass animal death at a Tampa attraction. Two months ago, the entire population of stingrays at Zoo Tampa’s touch tank died due to a technical issue.

This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

The Bridge brings plenty of swank to Winter Park, but the menu spans too wide
Orlando musician Tierney Tough pauses the Pauses, goes north and goes solo
Things to do in Orlando, July 7-13: Bigfoot, Deadpool, Madball and ‘The Bodyguard’
Orlando concert picks, July 7-13: Kaleigh Baker + Patrick Hagerman, Gruesome, Human, Orlando Girls Rock Camp 2021 showcase
Kissimmee's Silver Spurs Rodeo has been kicking up dust for 77 years
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Daytona Beach Police Chief rips Rep. Mike Waltz for sharing condition of shot police officer Read More

  2. SeaWorld Orlando announces free beer this summer (yes, really) Read More

  3. Disney's massive I-Drive LED installation will feature 'Star Wars' and 'Toy Story' art Read More

  4. Video shows mass fish die-off from red tide in St. Petersburg Read More

  5. Florida's first snow park to reopen after tumultuous first year Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation