Orlando Galaxy bring cricket to Orlando in inaugural season

click to enlarge Image via Orlando Galaxy/Facebook

click to enlarge Image via Orlando Galaxy

While many of us wouldn't know a googly from doosra, the Orlando Galaxy will give Central Florida plenty of opportunities to learn this year. The Minor League of Cricket team will kick off its first official season at the end of this month.The league launches its inaugural season on July 31, and 27 teams will try and introduce the game to the US. Orlando Galaxy is one of the 27 semi-professional Cricket franchises in Minor League Cricket, according to the league's website.The Orlando team will play their home games at the Silver Star Recreation Center Here is the schedule for the season which runs through September 12.