Orlando BBQ giant 4 Rivers Smokehouse to sell sausages in Costco

If you've ever found yourself pining for a 4 Rivers Smokehouse sandwich but reticent to put on pants, you're in luck. The Orlando-area BBQ chain just announced that they will sell their smoked sausages in Costco locations throughout Florida.Here in the Orlando area, the pre-cooked smoked sausages will be available at Costco locations in South Orlando, Altamonte Springs and Winter Park. The pre-cooked nature of the 3-lb packs of sausages means you get to decide exactly how lazy you want to be when it comes time to eat them.Beyond moving into box stores, the 4 Rivers brand is still working on putting a massive urban farm in the heart of Orlando . The farm hopes to teach Orlando youth about sustainable farming while also pointing them toward agriculture and forestry jobs in the area.