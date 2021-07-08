Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova are heading out on a road trip straight to Orlando next spring

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Obsessed/Five Senses Reeling

Drag sensations Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova are heading out on a co-headlining tour next spring and they've got Orlando square in their sights.The anything-but-gruesome twosome are heading out on the "Trixie And Katya Live" tour, an all-new show that's an homage to road trip comedies of the 1990s, fromtoThe duo will be playing Orlando's Hard Rock Live as part of the 22-date tour — their only Florida date — on April 9, beading West to Texas.“After over a year of living on your small screens, we are pulling out all of the stops on this live show,” said Mattel in a press statement. “You can expect spectacular musical numbers, a dazzling set, and impeccable timing from two of the most talented women in the world. Do I smell a Tony?”Tickets for the show will run you $41.50-$151.50,