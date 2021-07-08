VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Thursday, July 8, 2021

Miami-Dade grand jury to weigh future building regulation after condo collapse

Posted By on Thu, Jul 8, 2021 at 10:36 AM

click to enlarge Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks at the rubble of the Champlain Towers collapse. - PHOTO VIA TWITTER/RON DESANTIS
  • Photo via Twitter/Ron DeSantis
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looks at the rubble of the Champlain Towers collapse.


The Miami-Dade County grand jury will delve into ways to prevent future disasters such as the deadly collapse of a condominium building in Surfside, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Wednesday.



“As a community, we remain shaken and horrified by the immense loss of life and the sheer destruction caused by the collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condominium building,” Rundle Fernandez said in a prepared statement. “Today, in addressing the members of the spring term Miami-Dade County grand jury, I requested, pending the conclusion of the long-term investigation that will yield the cause of the collapse, that they look into how we can prevent such a disaster from occurring again, not just in Surfside, and not just in condominiums, but in all buildings and structures in the coastal, intercoastal and surrounding areas of our county, state and nation.”

A news release from the state attorney’s office pointed to past work of grand juries on issues such as the building code after Hurricane Andrew caused massive devastation in 1992. The death toll from the Champlain Towers building collapse increased to 46 on Wednesday.


