Florida's first snow park to reopen after tumultuous first year

click to enlarge Photo via Snowcat Ridge

Florida's first (and only) snow park will reopen for the 2021 winter season.

Last year, Snowcat Ridge was shut down within its first month by the county because of multiple safety hazards, and on another occasion it voluntarily closed because of a lack of snow, but this week Florida’s snow park announced that it will make a triumphant return for the 2021 winter season.The winter-themed park has since worked out the kinks, and now says it will reopen on Nov. 10.Besides the 400-foot-long snow tubing hill and a 10,000-square-foot Arctic Igloo indoor snow play area, Snowcat Ridge also says it is adding two new attractions—Crystal Ribbon, an outdoor ice skating area and Eskimo Outpost, which consists of igloos visitors can rent for parties and events.Tickets start at $29.95, but the park is currently offering ticket discounts as part of the Freedom Week sales tax holiday through July 7.