Thursday, July 8, 2021

Bumby Arcade Food Hall construction moves forward following closing of Pepe's Cantina

Posted By on Thu, Jul 8, 2021 at 5:43 PM

In a microcosm of the fast-changing nature of Orlando's commercial real estate, two major updates have come to Church Street in the last week. The downtown Orlando location of Pepe's Cantina permanently closed its doors, as construction moved forward on the Bumby Arcade Food Hall.

Bumby Arcade is one of seemingly countless food halls coming to the Orlando area. To the uninitiated, a food hall might seem like just a food court made into something else via the magic pixie dust of "winning the interest of rich people." Think of how travel trailers became "glamping" or how modular homes became the darling of architectural magazines. Like that, but for tacos. 



The takeover of the historic building is a revitalization of sorts, bringing new life to yet another reincarnation of Church Street.

A wooden fence has been erected around the site, signaling that construction work is going forward. The Orlando Business Journal notes that the space has yet to be fully leased out by vendors looking for a lower-overhead way to launch their restaurant business. 


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

