Orlando Public Library to host exhibition of late graffiti pioneer

Beyond the car-choked and neglected nature of its public space, Orlando is about as far from New York City in the 1970s as you can get. But then again, what's a library for if not to show you new perspectives?With that in mind, the Orange County Library System is hosting a gallery of art from early NYC graffiti pioneers. From July 6 to August 31, selected works from artist Nic 707's collection will be displayed at the Orlando Public Library. The exhibition is part of the late artist's ongoing InstaFame Phantom Art Project , a series of gallery pop-ups that started inside NYC subway cars.Following Nic's death from COVID-19 last year, the new exhibition in Orlando will be the first outside of New York City. It will showcase art from a range of influential artists while making room for some up-and-comers who still paint in the spirit of those early illegal works.