Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Fringe fave 'Hexed' returns for limited engagement in Orlando this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Jul 7, 2021 at 1:02 PM

click to enlarge The cast of 'Hexed' - PHOTO COURTESY CELEBRATION THEATRE COMPANY
  • Photo courtesy Celebration Theatre Company
  • The cast of 'Hexed'
Orlando Fringe Patron’s Pick-winning show Hexed: A Femme Rock Musical is returning to the stage this weekend for a very limited engagement at the Abbey. And if you're jonesing for witches and a coming-of-age story grafted to an original score of grunge and punk-pop tunes, your weekend plans are basically made.

Hexed follows a tight-knit coven of young witches, poised to go their separate ways, as they find strength in their friendships.



Staged by Orlando's Celebration Theatre Co., Hexed runs from July 8-11 at the Abbey. Tickets are available through the Abbey.



