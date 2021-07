Soul singer Ron Artis II headlines indoors show at the Plaza Live this month

click image Photo courtesy Ron Artis II/Facebook

The Plaza Live is reopening its door to indoors live concerts later this month, and one of the first headliners will be Ron Artis II and the Truth.Artis caught the eyes and ears of the likes of Mick Fleetwood, Jack Johnson and Jake Shimabukuro early in his musical endeavors and went on to collaborate withe each of them, developing his own bluesy sound along the way.The Hawaiian singer and guitarist dropped his debut albumin 2020 to critical acclaim, and is now finally able to road-test those new songs in front of audiences. The Plaza Live concert is part of a larger coast-to-coast run of shows that runs through July and August.Ron Artis II and the Truth play the Plaza Live on Saturday, July 17 at p.m. Tickets will set you back from $25-$50 and can be purchased through … Orlando Weekly