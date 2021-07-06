VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Bloggytown

Orlando homeowners are among the most cost-burdened in the nation

Posted By on Tue, Jul 6, 2021 at 4:22 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
The city of Orlando is among the U.S cities with the highest housing costs for homeowners, according to a report from LendingTree.

The report looked at the 50 largest metro areas and ranked them by the share of homeowners who spend 30% or more of their monthly income on housing costs. That's the federal standard set by the Department of Housing and Urban Deveolpment to determine who is severely burdened by their housing costs.



Orlando ranked ninth with 30.8% of its 346,349 homeowners spending at least 30% of their income on their monthly mortgage bill.

Two other major Florida cities made it into the top 20. Miami ranked second on the list with 40.7% of its homeowners dedicating more than 30% of their income on house payments. Tampa came in at 12 with 30.2%.

For reference, Los Angeles claimed the first spot with more than 42.2% of its 1.5 million homeowners pouring 30% of their income on their mortgage.

Orlando's unaffordability has been no secret, particularly to renters. The cost of an average rental when held up to average area wages makes the metro less affordable than San Francisco. A recent study found that the average Orlando adult doesn't make enough money to cover their expenses.

Related Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis halves money for affordable housing fund
Florida will have even less money available for affordable housing programs in the upcoming year.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis halves money for affordable housing fund
By Alex Galbraith and NSF
Blogs

Still, buying a house is traditionally seen as the way out of this grind. Orlando's white-hot housing market and endlessly rising costs have stripped many area homeowners of even that small bit of grace.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Winter Park Biscuit Co. brings a meatless mix of Southern comfort to East End Market
Kissimmee's Silver Spurs Rodeo has been kicking up dust for 77 years
‘Zola’ gives proper life to A’Ziah King’s viral Twitter epic — as the lived experience of a Black woman, not a cartoon for the male gaze
Orlando artist and UCF professor Robert Rivers takes home this year’s top honors in OMA’s ‘Florida Prize’ exhibition
Things to do in Orlando, June 23-29: Patterson Hood, Ann Wilson, Skate of Emergency
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. World's Largest White Castle had 20 health code violations in first inspection after opening Read More

  2. Polk County Sheriff wants to keep qualified immunity, in spite of not knowing how it works Read More

  3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' allies caught off guard by vetoes of juvenile records expungement, civics education bills Read More

  4. Engineers warned Kissimmee condo HOA of possible breezeway collapse months before county alerted residents Read More

  5. Poppin’ 4th of July fireworks, events and parties in Orlando and Central Florida, 2021 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation