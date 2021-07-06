Here's where to get sandbags in Central Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

click to enlarge Adobe

Several Central Florida counties are offering sandbags to their residents as Tropical Storm Elsa bears down on the state.Orange County is not currently distributing sandbags and appears to have no plans to do so. However, all the surrounding Central Florida counties are allowing residents to fill bags ahead of possible flooding.Marion is opening two sandbag locations: Souls Harbor Church, 11808 N Ohio Street, Dunnellon and Martel Recycling Center, 296 SW 67th Avenue, Ocala. The county does not expect to open any emergency shelters.Lake County is offering sandbags at eight locations. Residents are expected to fill their own bags using their own shovels. There is a limit of 10 bags per household and the service runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.The locations are:- West Park, 658 12th St., Clermont- Astor Area Fire Station #10, 23023 State Road 40, Astor- City of Eustis Fire Station #22, 100 West Norton Ave., Eustis- City of Groveland, lot behind Advance Auto Parts on Crittenden St- Minneola Athletic Complex, 1300 Fosgate Road- East Lake Sports and Community Complex, 24809 Wallick Road, Sorrento- P.E.A.R. Park, 26701 US Highway 27, Leesburg- North Lake Regional Park, 40730 Roger Giles Road, UmatillaA county-run site for sandbags will run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is a limit of 15 bags and the event is self-serve.The event is at the Public Works building at 800 W. Fulton St. in Sanford.In addition, several cities are holding their own self-serve sandbag events. Altamonte Springs is hosting one at Eastmonte Park, 830 Magnolia Drive. Oviedo is offering the same from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1655 Evans St.Daytona Beach and outlying areas offer several locations to fill sandbags.The city's site is open from 9-5 at 950 Bellevue Avenue. There is a limit of 10 bags per car. South Daytona will offer sandbags from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Piggotte Center, 504 Big Tree Road.Edgewater has open sand piles that are available at all hours. Those are located at Fire Station 57 (2628 Hibiscus Dr.), Mango Tree Lake (901 Mango Tree Dr.) and 1898 Airpark Road.Sandbags will be available in Haines City at 300 N. Fifth St. While the event is self-serve, workers will be available to assist residents in need before noon.