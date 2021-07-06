VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Chilean singer and pop star Myriam Hernández announces show at Osceola Performing Arts Center this fall

Posted By on Tue, Jul 6, 2021 at 11:38 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY FERNANDO GUTIÉRREZ, COURTESY THE ARTIST
  • Photo by Fernando Gutiérrez, courtesy the artist
Chilean singer and superstar Myriam Hernández is set to embark on a North American tour dubbed 'Singergia' in October, and one of her performances will take place in the Orlando area.

Hernández, a Latin Grammy winner, Billboard chart-topper and romantic balladeer going back to the early 1990s, will play the Osceola Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Oct. 23 as part of a 11-date U.S. tour kicking off Oct. 8 in Connecticut.



The other Florida dates in the mix are a show at the Knight Center in Miami (Oct. 22) and the Straz Center in Tampa Bay (Oct. 24).

The Sinergia tour will celebrate and spotlight Hernandez's songwriting collaborations over the years, from newest co-pilot Jacobo Calderón, to Armando Manzanero and Juan Carlos Calderón (Jacobo's father!), who helped pen some of Hernandez's early, career-defining hits.



