CDC's warning against pooping in pools makes a splash

Diarrhea and swimming don’t mix! Follow CDC’s Steps for Healthy Swimming to help protect yourself and those you care about from illness at the pool. https://t.co/nA0chO6Q9E #HealthySwimming pic.twitter.com/bIraeTY2bd — CDC (@CDCgov) July 2, 2021

“A little diarrhea contaminates the whole pool” (Galatians 5:9) https://t.co/RkaEQnUQOs — Jonah Sandford (@JonahMSandford) July 5, 2021

Swimming pools are just about the only way to make Central Florida bearable from July to August. But before any Orlandoans take the plunge, the CDC wanted to warn swimmers of what might be lurking below the surface.A new PSA showing a cartoon girl trailing poop as she slides down a waterslide caught the attention of plenty of Twitter users.It is scary to think that the CDC had to put so much effort into a campaign that is supposed to be something that you should have learned when you were a kid.One of their followers replied, "Does this happen so often that you needed to warn us!? The graphic was not needed. If they're using Twitter, it's because they can read."Another concerned citizen had a very interesting question for the CDC. "What if you don't have diarrhea when stepping into the pool, but a fart turns into a shart while in the said pool? Please advise," they said.