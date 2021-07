Amway Center kicks off a series of job fairs on Wednesday to staff up for growing event schedule

click to enlarge via amwaycenter.com

Amway Center

In a prime-time signal that things are ramping up to normal gear in live entertainment, theis kicking off a three-date series oftomorrow from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to beef its staff back up in time for its growing events calendar of concerts, sporting events and family shows.The downtown arena is looking to fill openings in the areas of guest services, security, food & beverage and cleaning. The job fair will be a pretty comprehensive one-stop, taking applications for similar jobs at major sister venuesandas well as with other partner organizations.As a perk, all applicants will receive ato an upcoming event. Which one we don't know, but don't look a gift horse all up in that grill, especially when you need a job.The subsequent job fairs will occur on Saturday, Aug. 14 (noon–4 p.m.), and Tuesday, Sept. 7 (4 p.m.–8 p.m.).All three summer job fairs will be held on the Amway Center's East Terrace Level concourse and parking will be free in the Geico Garage right across the street. Bring your resume (duh).