Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Amway Center kicks off a series of job fairs on Wednesday to staff up for growing event schedule

Posted By on Tue, Jul 6, 2021 at 4:47 PM

click to enlarge Amway Center - VIA AMWAYCENTER.COM
  • via amwaycenter.com
  • Amway Center
In a prime-time signal that things are ramping up to normal gear in live entertainment, the Amway Center is kicking off a three-date series of summer job fairs tomorrow from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to beef its staff back up in time for its growing events calendar of concerts, sporting events and family shows.

The downtown arena is looking to fill openings in the areas of guest services, security, food & beverage and cleaning. The job fair will be a pretty comprehensive one-stop, taking applications for similar jobs at major sister venues Camping World Stadium and Tinker Field, as well as with other partner organizations.



As a perk, all applicants will receive a free pair of tickets to an upcoming event. Which one we don't know, but don't look a gift horse all up in that grill, especially when you need a job.

The subsequent job fairs will occur on Saturday, Aug. 14 (noon–4 p.m.), and Tuesday, Sept. 7 (4 p.m.–8 p.m.).

All three summer job fairs will be held on the Amway Center's East Terrace Level concourse and parking will be free in the Geico Garage right across the street. Bring your resume (duh).


Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


