VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 2, 2021

The Heard

Orlando's Will's Pub to 'pick it up' tonight with their Ska-BQ

Posted By on Fri, Jul 2, 2021 at 1:14 PM

click image Control This! - PHOTO COURTESY CONTROL THIS/BANDCAMP
  • Photo courtesy Control This/Bandcamp
  • Control This!
Sure you can waste your time shooting off early fireworks like you're the LAPD or something, but why not consider 'picking it up' and venturing out to tonights's Ska-BQ at Will's Pub?

Tonight at 8 p.m. Will's will be awash in sonic checkers as Control This, 69 Fingers, Colorblind Dinosaurs and El Periodico Soundsystem.



Indulge in a cathartic (and patriotic) skank to sweat out impending worries about Hurricane (ugh) Elsa. Solid kick-off to what will hopefully be a fun but safe weekend.

Tickets for the show are $12 at the door.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Winter Park Biscuit Co. brings a meatless mix of Southern comfort to East End Market
Kissimmee's Silver Spurs Rodeo has been kicking up dust for 77 years
‘Zola’ gives proper life to A’Ziah King’s viral Twitter epic — as the lived experience of a Black woman, not a cartoon for the male gaze
Orlando artist and UCF professor Robert Rivers takes home this year’s top honors in OMA’s ‘Florida Prize’ exhibition
Things to do in Orlando, June 23-29: Patterson Hood, Ann Wilson, Skate of Emergency
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando is in Tropical Storm Elsa's potential path Read More

  2. Confused homing pigeons in Florida shut down I-95 exit Read More

  3. 185-pound Burmese python captured in Naples might be heaviest in Florida history Read More

  4. Video of Walt Disney World gorillas startled by a small snake goes viral Read More

  5. Colonial Lanes purchased by Mathers Social Gathering owners to 'bring back bowling to downtown' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation