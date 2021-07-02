'Freedom Week' provides sales tax holiday on concert tickets, outdoor gear

click to enlarge Adobe

Pictured: an eagle thinking about stacking cash.

Florida has a new summer-centric tax holiday. Freedom Week, which started on Thursday and runs through July 7, will provide partial or full sales tax exemptions on entertainment, sporting goods and other hot-weather items.Perhaps most interesting, particularly for readers of, the sales tax exemption applies to tickets to movies, concerts, fairs and fests with applicable dates ranging all the way to the end of the year, so long as the tix are purchased now.We have to have some outdoor types among our readers who will be happy to know that deals are on offer for bait, fishing equipment, tents and watersports gear.Beyond that, everyone should take advantage of the exemption on sunglasses, sunscreen and bug repellent to stay safe and comfortable out there.The available exemptions are listed below, per the News Service of Florida:— Tickets purchased for live music events, sporting events, fairs, festivals, cultural events and movies shown in theaters. The tickets can be good for events scheduled through Dec. 31.— Entry and annual passes to museums, ballets, plays and musical theater performances.— Dues and fees for gyms and physical-fitness facilities.— The first $25 of the price of snorkels, goggles and swimming masks.— The first $50 of the price of safety flares.— The first $75 of the price of life jackets, coolers, paddles and oars.— The first $150 of the price of water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, inflatable water tubes and floats capable of being towed.— The first $300 of the price of paddleboards and surfboards.— The first $500 of the price of canoes and kayaks.— The first $30 of the price of camping lanterns and flashlights.— The first $50 of the price of sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves and collapsible camping chairs.— The first $200 of the price of tents.— The first $5 of the price of bait or fishing tackle sold individually.— The first $30 of the price of tackle boxes or bags.— The first $75 of the price of single fishing rods or $150 when sold as a set.— Items for individual or team sports (other than footwear and uniforms) with prices of $40 or less.— The first $15 of the price of sunscreen or insect repellent.— The first $30 of the price of water bottles.— The first $100 of the price of sunglasses.— The first $200 of the price of hydration packs and binoculars.— The first $250 of the price of outdoor gas or charcoal grills and bicycles.