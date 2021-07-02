VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

Friday, July 2, 2021

'Freedom Week' provides sales tax holiday on concert tickets, outdoor gear

Posted By and on Fri, Jul 2, 2021 at 12:08 PM

click to enlarge Pictured: an eagle thinking about stacking cash. - ADOBE
  • Adobe
  • Pictured: an eagle thinking about stacking cash.

Florida has a new summer-centric tax holiday. Freedom Week, which started on Thursday and runs through July 7, will provide partial or full sales tax exemptions on entertainment, sporting goods and other hot-weather items.

Perhaps most interesting, particularly for readers of Orlando Weekly, the sales tax exemption applies to tickets to movies, concerts, fairs and fests with applicable dates ranging all the way to the end of the year, so long as the tix are purchased now.



We have to have some outdoor types among our readers who will be happy to know that deals are on offer for bait, fishing equipment, tents and watersports gear.

Beyond that, everyone should take advantage of the exemption on sunglasses, sunscreen and bug repellent to stay safe and comfortable out there.

The available exemptions are listed below, per the News Service of Florida:


TICKETS

— Tickets purchased for live music events, sporting events, fairs, festivals, cultural events and movies shown in theaters. The tickets can be good for events scheduled through Dec. 31.

— Entry and annual passes to museums, ballets, plays and musical theater performances.

— Dues and fees for gyms and physical-fitness facilities.

WATER GEAR

— The first $25 of the price of snorkels, goggles and swimming masks.

— The first $50 of the price of safety flares.

— The first $75 of the price of life jackets, coolers, paddles and oars.

— The first $150 of the price of water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, inflatable water tubes and floats capable of being towed.

— The first $300 of the price of paddleboards and surfboards.

— The first $500 of the price of canoes and kayaks.

CAMPING GEAR

— The first $30 of the price of camping lanterns and flashlights.

— The first $50 of the price of sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves and collapsible camping chairs.

— The first $200 of the price of tents.

FISHING GEAR AND SUPPLIES

— The first $5 of the price of bait or fishing tackle sold individually.

— The first $30 of the price of tackle boxes or bags.

— The first $75 of the price of single fishing rods or $150 when sold as a set.

OTHER ITEMS

— Items for individual or team sports (other than footwear and uniforms) with prices of $40 or less.

— The first $15 of the price of sunscreen or insect repellent.

— The first $30 of the price of water bottles.

— The first $100 of the price of sunglasses.

— The first $200 of the price of hydration packs and binoculars.

— The first $250 of the price of outdoor gas or charcoal grills and bicycles.


We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

