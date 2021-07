Walt Disney World brings back early admission for resort guests

click to enlarge Image via Disney Parks Blog

Walt Disney World has a lot on its mind as the 50th anniversary celebration draws near. But that doesn't mean they're skimping on the little details that park guests have come to love. The park just announced that they've reinstated a minor perk for guests of the park's resorts that has been on-hold since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.A post on Disney's official Disney Parks blog today says that early theme park entry benefit is returning on Oct. 1 for Disney Resort guests.The timing is no accident, as these guests will be lucky enough to be the first ones to see the 50th anniversary exclusive decorations.Now that Disney is attempting a return to something like normal, they are bringing back perks that were untenable under the stricter coronavirus measures. In addition to the early entry, extended evening hours on select nights are also being offered for guests staying at the Disney Deluxe or Deluxe Villa Resort hotels.