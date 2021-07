Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando wants to know if your pet is the cutest in the city

click to enlarge Photo via Pet Alliance Greater Orlando

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando knows a thing or two about cute animals. If you think you have the most photogenic furball in Central Florida, they're offering the chance to prove it. The rescue has partnered with Quantum Leap Winery for a contest that will end with one Orlando pet on a wine label.The My Best Friend Wine Label Contest raises money for PAGO — voting costs $1 per entry. Contestants are being accepted on their website starting today and running through July 31.The voting runs Aug. 1-31 and the dog and cat with the most votes will have their image, name and short story featured on a wine bottle label from Quantum Leap. The winery will host an art show with the winners' labels in October. Beyond bragging rights and the label, winners will also receive tickets to the rescue's annual gala, the Furball.For the first time ever in the long-running contest, the top 10 pets in each category will receive prizes as well.